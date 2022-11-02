If you would love to start a market in your local community then this is your opportunity

The council will offer financial assistance of up to a maximum of £5,000 per organisation. It is seeking Expressions of Interest from rural community and voluntary sector organisations to develop and deliver local community markets within its small settlements.

This pilot is part of the COVID-19 Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme funded through Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Department for Communities and Department for Infrastructure.

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Leisure & Community Development Chairman, welcoming this new opportunity said: “The weekly Lisburn market has been running for centuries; and we are delighted to have the opportunity to grow assist local community organisations to establish their own community markets.

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Leisure & Community Development Chairman and Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Development Committee Chairman launch the new scheme from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

“This pilot offers our residents the chance to set up their own ‘Farmer’s style’ market to sell local and artisan produce to local shoppers and showcase the wealth of talent we have across the council area. I would encourage our community groups to consider this opportunity and perhaps join with your neighbouring group to increase the offering across a wider audience.”

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Development Committee Chairman concluded: “It is fantastic to see another project under the £2.3m Small Settlements programme underway. Our rural community is of vital importance to us and we want to offer assistance where possible to increase these areas, their infrastructure and their resilience. I am looking forward to seeing our community market network increase.”