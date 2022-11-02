Local groups can request funding to support their community
Local community and voluntary groups or organisations can apply for a grant of up to £2,000 from the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Hardship Funding Programme.
This £80,000 scheme will close at 12 noon on November 21.
Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Leisure & Community Development Chairman said: “As a council we are conscious of the impact the cost of living crisis is having on our residents. It was agreed across all parties that we want to work in partnership with grassroots groups and organisations to address hardship issues locally. The scheme aims to assist local organisations facing hardship as well as to directly support their communities.
Most Popular
“This could involve help with programme and running costs in order to provide a service targeted at those most affected by rising cost of living. Or it may involve the purchase of resources or sustenance and other costs associated with tackling hardship.’’
If you are a local group or organisation visit www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/hardshipfund.