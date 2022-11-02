Talk money, debt and poverty with Lisburn's Christians Against Poverty Manager Paul Baillie

With Talk Money Week 2022, there are plenty of events and activities where we’re able to talk openly and frankly about all things financial. There are some good reasons to talk openly about finances.

Stay informed: Having conversations with others helps us learn. Conversations about money are no different. At a time when news sources are filled with talk about interest rates and inflation, it can all begin to sound like another language. If you don’t understand, have a conversation about it. Knowing about money puts you in control of your own. Build relationships: It takes trust to open up to someone about your finances. The strongest relationships are built on a solid foundation of trust. It’s so easy to get tangled up in our own heads and forget that we’re surrounded by others who are willing to help. Maybe money is getting tight, and you’re contemplating a risky financial decision that’s, by all accounts, not wise. You’ll likely find a way to justify it to yourself in your head, but speaking to a loved one will keep you grounded.

Lead the way: It’s one thing to receive good advice, but talking about money can also put you in the driver’s seat. Particularly with children, giving a transparent look at money can pave the way to financial independence in the future. A really useful, practical skill to give a child is how to budget. Talk to them and show them how it works.

Paul Baillie, Lisburn CAP Debt Centre Manager

Put your mind at ease: If talking about money is a problem, we know talking about problems always helps. We’ve all heard the expression ‘a problem shared is a problem halved’. Whether you talk to a friend, a loved one or an accredited organisation, you can reduce anxiety and worry by sharing financial difficulties you might have.

Advertisement