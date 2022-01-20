Increase in air travel results in 40 new positions at Tyrone engineering firm

The recruitment drive, which will grow the workforce by approximately 15%, is in response to an increase in orders for Mallaghan products from airlines and airports across the world as demand for air travel increases.

Headquartered in Dungannon, Mallaghan is hiring for a variety of roles including Automotive Electricians, Welders, Assembly Fitters, Hydraulic Fitters, Plasma Operators, Tube Laser Operators and Spray Painters.

Company Director, Niall Mallaghan said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on aviation but finally, we are seeing the green shoots of recovery with demand for air travel on the up.

Mallaghan headquarters is increasing its workforce by 40.

“This increase in demand is reflected by an uplift in orders for Mallaghan products which has opened up opportunities for up to 40 positions at our Dungannon site as we deliver product to major airlines and airports right across the world.

“Working at Mallaghan is much more than a job, it’s a career. Through ongoing training and development, our teams are supported to meet their full potential with many team members presented with 20 year Long Service Awards.”

From its manufacturing facilities in Northern Ireland and also Atlanta, Georgia, Mallaghan designs and manufacturers GSE including Airport Buses, Fire Rescue Stairs, Catering Trucks, De-icers, Passenger Stairs and Maintenance Platform Lifts.

Its products are sold in more than 100 countries across the world with clients including Aer Lingus, British Airways, China Eastern Airlines, Delta, easyJet, Emirates, Etihad, Menzies Aviation, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Ryanair, SAS and Swissport.

Last year Mallaghan announced it would further develop its range of eco-friendly and electric products under a new i-tec brand. The further electrification of Mallaghan’s GSE portfolio will assist airlines and airports achieve environmental targets set by the global aviation industry.

Mr Mallaghan continued: “This is a very exciting time for the company as we further develop our i-tec range that will have a direct impact on reducing carbon emissions within aviation.

“Innovation has always driven all we do at Mallaghan and we are so proud to be playing such a critical role in reshaping the industry as it strives to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. We are very much looking forward to welcoming talented new members to the team who will be instrumental in the ongoing development and future success of our i-tec portfolio.”

Mallaghan employees benefit from competitive salaries and overtime; a Health Cash Plan; Pension; Life Assurance; High Street, Gym and Insurance discounts; Long Service Awards; Cycle to Work Scheme and an early finish on Fridays.