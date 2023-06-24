The installation of a 20-metre street telecoms pole with antenna and cabinets at Jordanstown Road in Newtownabbey has been refused.

The application was turned down by Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors at a meeting of the borough council’s Planning Committee on Monday evening.

Planning officer Joanne McKendry told the local government authority meeting that the application had resulted in nine letters of objection regarding visual impact, scale, potential impact on amenity and character of the area and footpath obstruction.

The officer said the recommendation was to refuse the proposed installation which she described as “visually intrusive in the streetscape by way of location”. Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads has recommended refusal.

Jordanstown Road. Image by Google

Addressing the meeting, Threemilewater Alliance Councillor Julie Gilmour said a number of similar installations have been appearing on streets in the borough. She pointed out two applications for this type of development, which were smaller and lower, were rejected by the committee last month.

Councillors turned down applications for a 15-metre telecoms pole at Oakfern in Newtownabbey and another at Railway Court, Jordanstown.

Cllr Gilmour suggested the height and scale of this proposed installation in a residential area would be “visually intrusive” extending 15 metres above properties. She also noted DfI has raised concerns about reduced visibility at the junction of Mountpleasant Road and Jordanstown Road.

Glengormley DUP Cllr Alison Bennington moved the recommendation to refuse the application, seconded byThreemilewater DUP Cllr Sam Flanagan and supported unanimously by the committee.