Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

'Intrusive' 20-metre telecoms pole refused at Jordanstown Road in Newtownabbey

The installation of a 20-metre street telecoms pole with antenna and cabinets at Jordanstown Road in Newtownabbey has been refused.
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 24th Jun 2023, 21:35 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 21:35 BST

The application was turned down by Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors at a meeting of the borough council’s Planning Committee on Monday evening.

Planning officer Joanne McKendry told the local government authority meeting that the application had resulted in nine letters of objection regarding visual impact, scale, potential impact on amenity and character of the area and footpath obstruction.

The officer said the recommendation was to refuse the proposed installation which she described as “visually intrusive in the streetscape by way of location”. Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads has recommended refusal.

Most Popular
Jordanstown Road. Image by GoogleJordanstown Road. Image by Google
Jordanstown Road. Image by Google

Addressing the meeting, Threemilewater Alliance Councillor Julie Gilmour said a number of similar installations have been appearing on streets in the borough. She pointed out two applications for this type of development, which were smaller and lower, were rejected by the committee last month.

Councillors turned down applications for a 15-metre telecoms pole at Oakfern in Newtownabbey and another at Railway Court, Jordanstown.

Cllr Gilmour suggested the height and scale of this proposed installation in a residential area would be “visually intrusive” extending 15 metres above properties. She also noted DfI has raised concerns about reduced visibility at the junction of Mountpleasant Road and Jordanstown Road.

Glengormley DUP Cllr Alison Bennington moved the recommendation to refuse the application, seconded byThreemilewater DUP Cllr Sam Flanagan and supported unanimously by the committee.

Read More
A dozen new homes approved for Newtownabbey

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Related topics:NewtownabbeyAntrimDepartment for Infrastructure