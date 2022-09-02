Joy for Banh Boy at the Irish Restaurant Awards

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banh Boy - a Vietnamese Coffee House serving Coffee, Banh (Vietnamese Sandwich) and Scran (local slang for food) opened in Castle Mall on Friday 19 November 2021 and continues to grow from strength to strength attracting visitors from across the Borough and beyond.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council supported the development of the business in March 2022 through the ‘Taste the Borough’ scheme which was funded by Tourism Northern Ireland.

The Mayor said: “I am pleased that the Council were able to support Banh Boy who only set up their business nine months ago and are already reaping the benefits for their hard work and determination. I am delighted with their success which is further proof that our Borough is a great place for investors to set up their business. I wish them every success for the future.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross with Gerard McQuillan, Leah Watson and John Smyth.