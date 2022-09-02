Joy for Banh Boy at the Irish Restaurant Awards
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross has paid a visit to Castle Mall, Antrim ,to personally offer his congratulations to Banh Boy who won Best Newcomer for County Antrim at the Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 in Co. Cavan.
Banh Boy - a Vietnamese Coffee House serving Coffee, Banh (Vietnamese Sandwich) and Scran (local slang for food) opened in Castle Mall on Friday 19 November 2021 and continues to grow from strength to strength attracting visitors from across the Borough and beyond.
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council supported the development of the business in March 2022 through the ‘Taste the Borough’ scheme which was funded by Tourism Northern Ireland.
The Mayor said: “I am pleased that the Council were able to support Banh Boy who only set up their business nine months ago and are already reaping the benefits for their hard work and determination. I am delighted with their success which is further proof that our Borough is a great place for investors to set up their business. I wish them every success for the future.”
Gerard McQuillan from Banh Boy, said: “We are thrilled to have been crowned best newcomer in the Irish Restaurant Awards and would like to thank everyone who voted for us. We didn’t know what to expect when we set up business in Antrim, but the welcome we have received has been amazing. The people are so friendly and there is a massive appetite for new and exciting things here. I couldn’t recommend this amazing town enough”.