Up to 17 new electric vehicle charge-points across the borough

Mid and East Antrim Council are members of a NI Electric Vehicle Consortium which has been successful in securing £1,348,370 of funding from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) for electric vehicle charge-points in residential areas across Northern Ireland.

The OZEV approved 14 new fast charge points charge points will be fast (22kW) typically charging in one to two hours.

Funding opportunities for the installation of charge point infrastructure in GB-NI are provided by OZEV and the funding award was further supported by £500,000 made available from the Department for Infrastructure.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams and Elaine Smith Council's Climate and Sustainability Manager at one of the electric vehicle charge points in Larne.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “This is a welcome boost to support our residents in the transition to zero emission cars and vans and will double the number of charge points within our borough.

“Each charge point can charge two vehicles at once and will be located in Council owned car parks or Housing Executive lay-bys near residential housing and amenities.

“Council is committed to minimise our impact on the environment and reduce our carbon footprint, and support our residents to do the same, to improve the quality of life for people who live here, both now and in the future.”

Councillor Peter Johnston, proposer of the EV notice of motion, said: “I welcome this much needed improvement in electric vehicle infrastructure within the borough. It is important for residents to have access to available, reliable and near-by charge-points.”

An additional tjree rapid (50kW) chargers will be installed in the borough by September 2023 through Council’s participation in the FASTER Project Consortium.

These rapid EV charge points can achieve an 80% charge in 20 minutes.

The project will provide a “necklace” of 73 rapid EV charge points from Western Scotland, through Northern Ireland and the six border counties in Ireland.

The Department for Infrastructure has set up an EV Infrastructure Task-Force which brings together representatives from government, consumers, energy providers, industry and EV drivers to consider EV Infrastructure requirements in Northern Ireland.