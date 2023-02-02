Retail NI has urged Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to keep business rates as low as possible as it considers initiatives to boost town centres following the Covid pandemic.

A total of 125 businesses in Antrim and Newtownabbey have been surveyed by the local government authority to determine the way forward for economic recovery and growth as they face a rates rise of six per cent for 2023/24.

Surveys have already taken place in Glengormley, Randalstown and Crumlin and are continuing in Ballyclare, Antrim and Whiteabbey before moving to outlying villages and industrial areas.

The council is seeking to gather detailed information on the challenges impacting businesses as well as taking note of issues such as vacant properties, areas of disrepair or “unsightliness”; issues with footpaths, walkways, street furniture and signage.

Glengormley

A report to councillors says: “This information will help to inform the overall picture of each town and the regeneration initiatives to be developed by the council.”

However, Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, believes that keeping rates as low as possible for businesses should be a key priority for the council.

“The best thing Antrim and Newtownabbey Council could do is to strike a very low rate,” stated Mr Roberts.

“It is important that government at all levels does everything it can. We are engaging with the Secretary of State to keep to a realistic regional rate. That is crucially important.

Ballyclare

Energy Crisis

“We are not just dealing with a cost of living crisis but a cost of doing business crisis. Businesses in Northern Ireland are already paying the highest business rates in the UK. This is unsustainable and needs to be reviewed and based on ability to pay.

“Businesses are still recovering from the pandemic and were then pitched into a cost of doing business crisis and we should not forget that the energy crisis is still very much with us.

“It is absolutely scandalous that we do not have a working Executive and government.”

Crumlin

The local authority has also been working on the development of an “integrated masterplan” that sets out the regeneration proposals for each town in the borough.

These proposals have been drawn up through consultation with businesses, residents, statutory agencies and councillors. A full public consultation in September received 120 written responses.

The local government authority is also seeking the re-establishment of Chambers of Commerce or similar bodies in town centres and villages and has appointed a consultant to take this initiative forward.

Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has received 50 applications from town centre businesses across the borough for CCTV funding. This initiative is also part of a programme to support economic recovery.

The local government authority is to provide funding of 75 per cent to successful applicants through a grant programme, The businesses will have to fund the remaining 25 per cent of the cost.

A total of 10 applications were received from businesses in Antrim; eight in Ballyclare; 16, Crumlin; nine, Glengormley and seven in Randalstown.