Glengormley police station has been demolished to make way for a proposed new office/workspace hub which is one of the key elements of the scheme funded by the UK Levelling Up Fund, Department for Communities and the council.

A three-storey development comprising of flexible office accommodation, meeting rooms and car parking is proposed for the site which has been owned by the council since 2014.

The development is part of the £3.9m Glengormley Integrated Physical and Economic Regeneration Project.

Former Glengormley police station site.

As well as the development of office/work space, it will include shop front facades for the main block from Creative Tiles to the Movie House, alongside a remodelling and upgrade of car parking and creation of a one-way system and a public realm scheme.

A report presented to a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council behind closed doors last month says of the new office/workspace hub: “The proposed internal layout had been designed to create a flexible, attractive and operationally viable workplace and had been informed by industry feedback.

“The council’s vision is to create an entrepreneurial hub with modern, accessible and affordable space on offer to new start-up businesses and entrepreneurs.”

The regeneration of the former police station at Glenwell Road may also provide a location for a new Civil Service regional hub,

The former Ballyclare police station. Google image.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance commented previously: “Officials are working with the local council to finalise the location for a Connect2 hub within the Antrim and Newtownabbey area. ”

Development Plans

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Police Station will be replaced with 20 apartments at its former Ballynure Road location in the town if development plans are approved.

The proposal is for three apartment blocks with one and two-bedroom apartments and associated car parking. This former police station went on the market in 2019 for almost £0.5m.

The PSNI first announced that the two storey building which extends to 4,830 sq ft was to be sold in January 2016 after the PSNI carried out a review of its estate as a result of “significant budget reductions” the previous year.

The Ballyclare station was one of 12 identified as no longer required to carry out policing business effectively.