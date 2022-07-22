Kilwaughter ‘K systems’ wins Tall Buildings Award

K Systems was announced as winner of the Best Tall Building Retrofit Project award for its restoration of 11-storey residential tower block, Gaywood House, in Bristol, and its role in significantly improving the building’s aesthetic, safety credentials, and thermal performance.

The Tall Buildings Awards are held annually and aim to celebrate businesses from across the United Kingdom that are developing unique design and engineering solutions to maximise space in city centres, creating a legacy of iconic superstructures and transforming the UK’s built environment.

Speaking following the awards ceremony, David Grace, Sales Director at Kilwaughter Minerals said: “We are extremely pleased that K Systems has received industry recognition as a leading operator within this very important market.

Kilwaughter Minerals brand, K Systems, wins ‘Best Tall Building Retrofit Project’ award at the prestigious Tall Buildings Awards 2022. Pictured are Scott Bradshaw and Tarvinder Katavada (centre) of K Systems, with members of the project team which delivered the best-in-class refurbishment beating stiff competition from UK counterparts, receiving the accolade at the annual Tall Buildings awards ceremony in London.

“At K Systems, we are dedicated to providing innovative, safe and sustainable solutions and achieving the best possible results for our clients and their customers. These awards are testament to that and it is brilliant to have the unrivalled knowledge and expertise of our team once again recognised at a national level.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the entire K Systems team, as it is their hard work and commitment to excellence which has allowed us to experience this continued industry success, and of course a huge congratulations to all those named as finalists and winners at this year’s Tall Buildings Awards.”

The Tall Buildings Awards were presented on July 19 following the Tall Buildings Conference in Central London.

This news follows K System’s 2021 success at the Insulated Render and Cladding Association (INCA) Awards where the business received the award for best-in-class in the insulation and rendered finish refurbishment category, ranking higher than numerous UK-wide counterparts.