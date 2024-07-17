Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading IT asset disposition and lifecycle management (ITAD and ITALM) company based in Mallusk has been honoured by King Charles at a reception for the 2024 King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients at Windsor Castle.

His Majesty The King, joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for some of the 252 winners of this year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Vyta was recognised in May for its excellence in sustainability as one of only 29 organisations across the UK to achieve the prestigious King’s Award for Sustainable Development in 2024.

The Newtownabbey-based company has championed sustainable practices since it was formed in 2001, maximising the lifespan of IT equipment by collecting, refurbishing, recycling and reselling redundant IT for customers in over 50 countries globally.

Pictured meeting King Charles III is Philip McMichael, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vyta, as he attended a royal reception hosted by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle to celebrate receiving the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. (Pic: Contributed).

Philip McMichael, Vyta Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Receiving the King’s Award for Sustainable Development and meeting King Charles, a dedicated advocate for sustainability, is a profound honour for us. Getting the opportunity to speak briefly with King Charles really was special and a memory I will cherish.

“This accolade recognises our commitment to reducing the environmental impact, not only for Vyta, but also for our customers, partners and communities.

“Sustainability has been at the core of Vyta’s operations since our inception, driving our mission to help businesses manage their IT responsibly and promote a circular economy.”

In 2023 alone, Vyta collected, recycled and processed 450,000 devices for clients, including laptops, PCs, servers, USB sticks, hard drives, smartphones, and tablets. By refurbishing these devices for reuse, Vyta prevented the release of nearly 40,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

In 2022, Vyta’s dedication to sustainability attracted significant investment, leading to the expansion of operations in the UK and the acquisition of Essex-based asset disposition firm FGD. The company now operates four sites across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.