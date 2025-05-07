Larne ‘banking hub’ information session at Museum and Arts Centre
Cash Access UK, who will be providing the service, will be at Larne Museum and Arts Centre on Tuesday, June 3 from 10.30am-3pm.
Representatives will be on hand to answer questions about what the new banking hub means for the community.
It follows news in March that Santander - the only remaining bank or building society to retain a permanent presence in Larne – is to shut its Main Street branch.
A shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, the hub will be available to everyone.
When opened, it will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.
There will also be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.
