Political representatives have called for action on a ‘banking hub’ model after high street lender Santander announced the upcoming closure of seven branches in Northern Ireland.

The move affects branches in Armagh, Downpatrick, Dungannon, Magherafelt, Portadown, Strabane and Larne.

A spokesperson for Santander UK pointed to changes in customer behaviour as the driving force behind the decision. “As a business, we must move with customers and balance our investment across all the places where we interact with customers, to deliver the very best for them now and in the future,” the spokesperson added.

“Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers. However, we believe that the introduction of our new Community Bankers and the plans we have for our remaining network of 349 branches and Work Cafés, alongside the rapid and innovative improvements to our mobile banking app, will provide the right balance of digital banking and human interaction when required.”

Santander is to close branches in Armagh, Downpatrick, Dungannon, Magherafelt, Portadown, Strabane and Larne. Photo: Google

Santander’s Dungannon branch will close on June 23, followed by Magherafelt (June 24), Portadown (June 30), Armagh (July 1), Strabane (July 23), and Downpatrick (August 6).

A closure date has yet to be confirmed for the branch in Larne, where Santander was the only remaining bank or building society to retain a permanent presence following the departure of Halifax in 2023.

‘Another blow’ for the high street

Commenting on the news, East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson said: “The closure of banks on our high streets has been a consistent theme for many years and this latest blow will be a matter of significant concern for those who rely on physical banking services.

"The news is particularly hard to swallow when banks are enjoying record profits and yet refuse to provide banking hubs to allow access to physical banking for those who do not use online services, and for businesses who need to deposit cash.

"If banks were serious about supporting all of their customers, they would come together to form one banking hub where physical banking and cash deposits could take place.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong has said the decision to close Dungannon’s Santander branch is yet another blow for the high street. “Given the significant challenges facing our high street traders at present, it’s imperative that we continue to support in all ways we can by shopping and banking local,” she added.

"Banks provide vital services to our community, with access to cash and financial services. It’s imperative that large towns like Dungannon have the services in place to provide for the community.”

Addressing the closure of the Portadown branch, Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart highlighted the need for “proper alternatives” for customers. “While Santander cites a shift towards online banking, the reality is that many people still depend on face-to-face services,” she added.

"I know Portadown Post Office will continue to support those who need in-person banking, but this closure highlights the urgent need for the government to accelerate and expand the Banking Hub model. Banks have a duty to their customers, and they cannot simply walk away from communities without proper alternatives in place.”