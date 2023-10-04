Clearer Water has been announced as the main sponsor of the Irish Football Association’sChallenge Cup (Irish Cup).

The Larne-based water company has signed a long-term partnership deal with the IFA and the competition will be known as the Clearer Water Irish Cup.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood, Global CEO/Co-Chairman and Co-Owner of Clearer Water said: “This is a fantastic moment for Clearer Water, the Irish Cup is steeped in heritage and a huge part of Northern Irish football, we’re delighted to become its title partner.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood and Sitki Gelmen (Clearer Water) alongside Stephen Bogle (IFA). (Pic: Contributed).

"This partnership will not only increase our partnership portfolio but more importantly it enables us to work with an organisation that supports its communities like we do and will also connect Clearer Water to fans and their teams through this prestigious and historic football competition for the next 10 years.

"We’re also excited to be partnering on sustainability and product development initiatives with the IFA.”

Stephen Bogle, Head of Sales and Marketing at the Irish FA, added: “The company’s ethos of producing water that helps people is to be celebrated and with a long-term commitment in place we’re looking forward to working with the team over the coming years to raise the profile of the brand and the Clearer Water Irish Cup.”

Clearer Water supplies water which is drawn from a deep aquifer and naturally filtered through cretaceous limestone formed 400 million years ago as part of the Antrim Plateau. its is bottled on-site at its manufacturing plant at Magheramorne, just outside Larne.

