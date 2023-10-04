Larne were on ‘cloud nine’ following their emphatic win over NIFL Championship strugglers Knockbreda in the first round of the Bet McLean League Cup last night (Tuesday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tie at Inver Park finished 9-1 to the reigning Irish Premiership champions, with seven different players finding the net for the home side.

Micheal Glynn opened the scoring on 15. Tomas Cosgrove made it 2-0 on 20, before Ilijah Paul Gindiri added a third on 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Thomson, who was to get his first career hat-trick on the night, made it 4-0 on 39.

Stuart King was pleased following his side's win over Moyola. (Pic: Carrick Rangers).

Guillaume Keke reduced the deficit for the visitors on 53, making it 4-1.

Thomson bagged his second on 57 before completing his treble on 61, making the score 6-1.

Shea Gordon found the net on 63, Corey Smith made it 8-1 on 68 and Lee Bonis made it 9-1 on 87.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the club’s media team, Thomson said: “Sometimes these games can be hard. Everybody is expecting us to put on a show and score a few goals, so sometimes you’re on a hiding to nothing, but tonight we were really professional. We were hungry and wanted to win and put on a show.

"The longer the game stays at 0-0, the other team grows in confidence, but we took our chances and were quite clinical and it was nice to get a few goals. I’ve never scored a hat-trick before.

"We want to win every game we’re involved in. We want to be successful on all fronts. We’re only through to the next round, so we’ll take it game by game.”

Larne return to action in the Sports Direct Irish Premiership on Friday (7.45pm) when they welcome Crusaders to Inver Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrick Rangers progressed to the next round of the League Cup thanks to a 4-1 win over Moyola Park at Taylor’s Avenue.

David Cushley opened the scoring for the home side on 8 minutes before Daniel Purkis made it 2-0 on 27.

Moyola pulled a goal back through Tom Patchett on 38, before Purkis scored his second on 40.

Curtis Allen put the tie out of Moyola’s reach on 45, making it 4-1, with the scoreline remaining this way at full time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the east Antrim club's media team, manager Stuart King said: “I told them I wanted to start off quickly. We’re trying to protect people as best we can because we’re so short and people are carrying knocks.

"It was great to get a load of players off the pitch. I’m so happy all the kids got on. It was a real good night for us. Three made their debut tonight and they didn’t look out of place at all.”

Next up for Carrick in the league, King’s charges travel to Premiership new boys Loughgall on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Ballyclare exited the League Cup after falling to a 3-2 defeat away to Loughgall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Wylie put the Comrades 1-0 up on 25, but Charlie McCrory drew the tie level on 31.

Aaron Duke put the Co Armagh side 2-1 up on 53 before Andrew Hoey made it 3-1 on 63.

Darius Roohi pulled one back for Ballyclare on 81, but Loughgall held on for the win.