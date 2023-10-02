Lee Bonis scored a hat-trick in under 10 minutes at the start of the second half to help earn a comfortable 4-0 win for Larne against Glenavon on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scoreless at the break, the former Portadown striker scored on 47, 48, and 55 before Dylan Sloan added a fourth for the reigning Irish League champions on 65.

The win at Mourneview Park, which followed a shock 1-0 loss against Loughgall on Tuesday, takes Tiernan Lynch’s side up to second in the early Sports Direct Premiership standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the east Antrim club’s Community Engagement and Supporter Liaison Director, Joel Neill, coach Gary Haveron said: “We were bitterly disappointed with the result on Tuesday. We needed to come here and bounce back and 4-0 and a clean sheet is bouncing back.

Lee Bonis brought the match ball home after his hat-trick at Mourneview Park. (Pic: Pacemaker).

"The gaffer changed a few things at half-time. He told the boys about putting balls into dangerous areas, making sure we were getting a good delivery on the end of it.

"Lee came on and did what he’s been doing since he came to the club- he got his goals and took his moments really well.”

Larne welcome Knockbreda to Inver Park tomorrow (Tuesday 7.45pm) in the Bet McLean League Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrick Rangers also tasted success at the weekend, earning a 2-1 over Glentoran at Taylor’s Avenue.

After going behind to a Marcus Kane goal on 4 minutes, the home side turned it around in the second half, with goals from Nedas Maciulaitis (69) and Daniel Purkis (71) securing the three points.

Speaking to the club’s media team, manager Stuart King said: “It’s my most satisfying win since I’ve been manager. We were dreading going into today. We’d eight fit senior players. Three of our starting 11 were carrying knocks. They shouldn’t have played, but they’ve put the boots on for me.

"You go one down after five minutes and you’re dreading it. They saw it out to half-time and we got a reaction in the second half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I told them at half-time to take the shackles off. They looked like they were playing with the world on their shoulders. I told them to play with more freedom and go and express themselves. No one was expecting us to do anything, we were down to the bare bones. I asked the lads before the game if they felt they were doing enough when they stepped over the line each Saturday. They answered me big style.

"It’s only three points. We’ve got big results here before and then been really poor after. It’s the first time I’ve got points off Glentoran in my life and we move on to Tuesday night.”

Carrick welcome Moyola Park to the Loughview Leisure Arena in the League Cup tomorrow (October 3 8pm).

Meanwhile, in the Playr Fit NIFL Championship, Ballyclare Comrades won 4-2 away to Knockbreda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The visitors led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Callum Ferris (33) and Calvin McCurry (43).

Ferris got his second on 47, before Igor Rutkowski reduced the deficit for the basement side on 54.

Michael Morgan found the net for the Comrades on 59 to make it 4-1 to Stephen Small’s charges, with Lee McGreevy scoring for ‘Breda on 65, with the tie finishing 4-2.