Larne Football Club has paid tribute to Lyn Kernohan after the long-serving board member stood down.

Mrs Kernohan, who has been involved with her home town club in a number of capacitites, was honoured ahead of last week’s east Antrim derby clash with Carrick Rangers at Inver Park- a game the reigning Irish League champions won 4-1.

Commenting on Lyn’s service to Larne FC, a spokesperson for the club said: “Having been involved in the club in a number of capacities throughout her lifetime, Lyn joined the club’s board in the mid-90s becoming the first female secretary of a football club in the United Kingdom.

“Over her three decades on the club’s board, Lyn served the club in a variety of capacities, including Player Welfare Officer and working alongside club sponsors among a number of other positions at her beloved Inver Reds.

Lyn Kernohan was joined by loved ones on the Inver Park pitch ahead of Larne's derby clash with Carrick on September 22. (Pic: Larne FC).

“Ahead of the east Antrim derby on Friday, the Crawford name was added to the ClubSport NI Stand in recognition of Lyn and her family’s involvement with their home town club.

“Alongside the presentation made to Lyn and her wider family circle, it is a fitting tribute to recognise the countless hours of support and service given through thick and thin.”

Leading the plaudits, club chairman Gareth Clements stated: “I’ve known Lyn all my life, and to quote that old uttering ‘if you cut her open, she would bleed red and white’; never has a quote sat beside a person better.

“When I started following the club in the early 80s Lyn was already an ‘aul hand’ along with Heather faithfully following their father Adam home and away through thick, thin and rain, hail or shine on the Red and White’s Supporters’ bus.

“As the 80s progressed, Lyn met and married the love of her life Harry Kernohan, who had joined the club as a player and was part of our halcyon days under Paul Malone. It’s no coincidence that Harry also went on to become a club legend, he really didn’t have much choice. Lyn was probably always destined to be a Larne WAG!

“Having been heavily involved in volunteering as a supporter, Lyn progressed and joined the club board in the mid 90s and has remained a constant over the past 28 years, serving wide and varied roles from Secretary to Player Liaison and everything in between.

“It is absolutely fitting that we marked the contribution of Lyn, her father Adam and indeed the Crawford family with the renaming of the Church End Stand as The Crawford Stand in their honour.

“We wish Lyn all the very best as she reverts to supporter mode, safe in the knowledge that we have one of our own 100 per cent behind us as we continue to progress and drive the club forward.”

Following the tributes at Inver, Lyn has received plaudits from Larne FC fans. Taking to social media on September 28, she said: “Thank you for all your kind phone calls, messages and comments. I am genuinely very appreciative of every single one.”