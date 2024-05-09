Larne B&B, pub and restaurant Sixty Six, formerly known as Billy Andy's, gets a helping hand from 'The Hotel Inspector'
Sixty Six, formerly known as Billy Andy's, will be the focus of the latest episode of Channel 5's 'The Hotel Inspector'.
In the episode, renowned hospitality expert Alex Polizzi visits the bed and breakfast to offer strategic advice on enhancing the guest experience.
Filming for the episode took place at the historic Browndod Road premises between September and November 2023.
"It’s being shown exactly two years to the day since I took over the business,” said owner, Eamon McAuley.
During filming, some of the establishment’s rooms received a makeover from the show’s team. “That was quite funny as I have my own business, Eamon McAuley Interior Design,” he added. “I was happy with what they did and I was able to put on the finishing touches.”
And what was it like having a TV programme film on the premises? “It was tiring, being miked up and filming all day, but Alex and the crew were all lovely. It’s the first time that the show has been to Northern Ireland.”
Among the events captured during filming were a Cher tribute night, as well as experiences from guests, including travel bloggers and target customers.
The hotel’s rebranding from Billy Andy’s to Sixty Six, meanwhile, predated the show’s visit. “It’s something that I had been thinking about from when I took over the business,” Eamon added.
The episode will be shown on Channel 5 on Thursday, May 9 at 9pm.
