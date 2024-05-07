Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sixty Six, formerly known as Billy Andy's, is due to feature in the sixth episode of the series’ 19th season, set to air on May 9.

In the episode, renowned hospitality expert Alex Polizzi visits a bed and breakfast to offer strategic advice on enhancing the guest experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The episode promises to provide viewers with a deep dive into the operational aspects of running a bed and breakfast and the potential challenges faced by these establishments.

In the episode, renowned hospitality expert Alex Polizzi visits a bed and breakfast to offer strategic advice on enhancing the guest experience. Photo: Emerald Green Media

Since the episode was filmed, the business has been renamed ‘Sixty Six’. In a post on their Facebook page on April 23, the venue confirmed this was part of a ‘rebranding’ of Billy Andy’s, with the name taken from its street address of 66 Browndod Road. “We hope that you will continue to support us during these exciting times,” the post added.

Situated in a rural location near Gleno village, the historic building dates back to the 1800s.

In 2023, the premises was approved by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as a wedding venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upcoming episode will not only highlight Ms Polizzi’s visit to the business, but will also feature experiences from select guests who stayed at the bed and breakfast, including travel writers and target customers.

Among them is Stevie Haughey, founder of the popular travel website Ireland Before You Die.

More information on the episode is available on the Ireland Before You Die website.

“Being a part of 'The Hotel Inspector' episode at Billy Andy’s was an honour and a surreal experience,” said Mr. Haughey. “My stay at Billy Andy's in November 2023 offered me first-hand insight into their exceptional hospitality and the unique character of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Meeting Alex Polizzi was a highlight; she's as charismatic in person as on TV and very approachable. She talked to me about her love for Belfast, her memorable previous visits, and her considerations for future business ventures in the city.”