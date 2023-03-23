Register
Larne FC’s new partnership ‘ideal fit for players’

Larne Football Club is teaming up with a pharmacy group on a health initiative.

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 18:23 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 18:23 GMT

Pharmacy Plus and Revive Active – a vitamin and dietary supplement company – have been announced as ‘Official immunity Support Partners’ for the Inver outfit.

With four stores in Larne and 20 in total, the pharmacy group has been serving communities since 1993.

Pharmacist Ryan McKinstry said: “We are thrilled to help Larne FC on their exciting journey in any way we can. This partnership will provide us with a high-profile platform to educate the community on how to take simple steps to improve their health and wellbeing.”

Launching Larne FC's new partnership with Pharmacy Plus and Revive Active.
Niall Curneen, general manager Larne FC, commented: “We are delighted to work with Pharmacy Plus and Revive Active, it’s an ideal fit for our players and allows them to play at their full potential whilst also supporting their immune systems and energy levels.”

He added that “Revive Active products are Informed Sport Approved”.

