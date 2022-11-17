The team at Specsavers Larne has been honoured by the founders of the company.

This year saw the launch of the UK and Ireland’s Doug and Dame Mary Perkins Awards which celebrate professionalism and passion in clinical and customer care.

Specsavers Larne was the Northern Ireland winner of the Dame Mary Perkins medal, as the best clinical team for excellence in customer care in the region. Recipients also received £1,000 prize money.

It is the first time that the prestigious medals have been handed out in the UK and the Republic of Ireland by the Specsavers founders, having been first launched in Australia and New Zealand.

Hannah Eccles (Optometrist), Darren Caulfield (Director) and Shelley Black (Optometrist).

Darren Caulfield, Director at Specsavers Larne said: “We take great pride in delivering the best possible care for our customers and supporting our team. To have our staff recognised in this way by Dame Mary and Doug Perkins is very special, as the founders of Specsavers who sought to change lives through better sight and hearing.”

Paying tribute to his team, Darren added: “My colleagues make a difference daily and this award is a great tribute to their hard work. I hope that we can inspire others to work towards recognition such as this award over the coming years.”

Fellow director Deirdre McAree explained: ‘It's just amazing to be recognised for doing our job. Our team is a family, working together to give the best care we can to our customers.”

Deirdre Mcaree, representing Specsavers Larne, with Dame Mary Perkins.