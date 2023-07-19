Register
Lisburn area retailers bag up rubbish to keep communities clean

Seven retailers operating in the Lisburn area have collected 128 bags of rubbish from some of the city’s and surrounding areas’ most popular spots, as well as the neighbourhoods in which they operate.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:28 BST

Eurospar Moundview in Dromore collected 46 bags of rubbish along the Hillsborough Road and Weir’s Row close to the store, while in the city, Spar Garvey cleaned up the area around its store and into the Manor Park Estate, with the team also picking up rubbish from around Tonagh Primary School.

Eurospar Wallace Village’s team took away 21 bags from the stretch between their store and Laurelhill School and around Thaxton Village, and Spar Lambeg and Spar Lisburn cleared 16 bags from the Lagan Towpath and their local areas.

In Maghaberry, the Eurospar team collected 16 bags in the village from the Park to the Community Centre, plus Spar Saintfield Road cleaned up their store’s local area as well as the Barbour Playing Fields.

The team from Spar Lambeg. Pic credit: Henderson GroupThe team from Spar Lambeg. Pic credit: Henderson Group
The Henderson Group invested in kits for each store. The kits include large bin bags, pickers, high visibility vests and gloves, as well as in-store signage to encourage shoppers to use the bins provided both inside and outside stores.

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Hendersons commented: “Unfortunately, littering continues to be a plight within every community in Northern Ireland, and there has been little evidence of behavioural change in those who are the serial offenders.

“Operating over 100 stores and supplying to over 400 more in every city, town and village in Northern Ireland, we are committed to making those neighbourhoods great places to live and are delighted to have the resource and volunteers to implement this initiative.

“Littering simply should not be as big a problem as it is. We are very proud of the communities within which our stores operate, and we hope this initiative will encourage a change of behaviour when it comes to disposing of waste, particularly from purchases made at our stores.”

The team from Eurospar Moundview in Dromore, who collected 46 bags of rubbish. Pic credit: Henderson GroupThe team from Eurospar Moundview in Dromore, who collected 46 bags of rubbish. Pic credit: Henderson Group
Barista Bar, the retail coffee brand which is available in over 400 Spar, Eurospar and Vivo branded stores in Northern Ireland has also committed to numerous litter picks throughout Northern Ireland, in efforts to reduce the number of single use cups that are not disposed of correctly.

