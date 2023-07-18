Register
SuperValu and Centra to offer M&S Food products in selected locations across Northern Ireland

Musgrave Northern Ireland and M&S Food have agreed a trial partnership to bring a select range of M&S food products to four locations across Northern Ireland, including Lisburn, Portstewart, Mallusk, and the Stewartstown Road in Belfast.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:52 BST

A select range of M&S Food will be available in two SuperValu and two Centra stores during this trial including fresh sandwiches, salads and fruit pots, dine-in options, deli choices, Percy Pig sweets and Colin the Caterpillar cakes. All four locations will feature an in-store bakery offering M&S favourites.

SuperValu Portstewart, SuperValu Lisburn, Centra Mallusk and Centra Foxes Glen (Stewartstown Road, Belfast) will be the four stores to launch the select range which will be available later this month.

Trevor Magill, MD of Musgrave Northern Ireland said: “At Musgrave, we are always looking for new ways to enhance our offer for both our shoppers and our retail partners. Alongside our own extensive and high-quality product range in both SuperValu and Centra, this trial partnership with M&S Food allows us to continue delivering a really compelling offering to our customers and fully supports our ambition of being number one in the convenience retail market.”

Supervalu in Portstewart and Lisburn will be stocking food from Marks and Spencer. Pic credit: Brian ThompsonSupervalu in Portstewart and Lisburn will be stocking food from Marks and Spencer. Pic credit: Brian Thompson
David Phillpot, Franchise Trading Director, M&S added: “We constantly review how to make our trusted-value product range available to more customers and we’re very pleased to be taking part in this trial partnership with Musgrave Northern Ireland.

"Offering many of our store favourites, whether you’re looking to grab a quick snack or be inspired for your weekly shop, we look forward to seeing how Northern Irish shoppers respond to this new approach.”