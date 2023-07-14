Female-led jewellery brand, Lustre & Love has been named as a finalist in one of the industry’s most prestigious awards.

The UK Jewellery Awards recognises excellence across all areas in the industry including suppliers, manufacturers and business owners.

Lisburn-based co-founder, Deborah McCann and sister, Kirstie Reeve have been shortlisted for ‘Emerging Jewellery/Watch Brand of the Year.’

Set up in 2021, Lustre & Love is a luxury demi-fine jewellery brand, owned by two sisters who have extensive experience in designing jewellery and sustainability underpins the overall ethos of their business.

Co-founders and sisters, Deborah McCann and Kirstie Reeve

Their unique statement jewellery boasts luxury pieces, from earrings, rings and necklaces, all created and designed with an empowering meaning to inspire the wearer. The beautiful collections offer affirmation jewellery with a difference. As two passionate designers, both sisters are extremely dedicated to offering ‘unique’ signature jewellery to stand out in the demi-fine market.

Now in their 31st year, the UK Jewellery Awards is the longest-standing and most-prestigious jewellery trade awards event. An incredible 123 companies and individuals make up the shortlist for this year’s awards. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday 6 September 2023 at the Hilton London Metropole.

Speaking about their finalist news, Deborah and Kirstie said:“We are beyond thrilled to be recognised as a finalist. What started as a vision at a young age to set up our own business together to launch it during lockdown, it is amazing to have our hard work, unique designs and creativity to be recognised by the judges. This finalist news co-sides with us securing a premium listing with La Maison Couture. Our jewellery will soon be available to purchase online there.

“We pour our hearts and souls into our business and love what we do. It's a real honour to see our name alongside other successful jewellery brands. We have big plans for our jewellery brand and are currently in negotiations with other UK suppliers.”