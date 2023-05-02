Lisburn bus and train stations scoop gold at Translink performance awards

Translink staff at Lisburn Buscentre and Lisburn Train Station have achieved Gold SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards following assessment by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (KNIB).

The 2022 Awards saw 35 Translink bus and train facilities participating in the initiative which has a strong environmental-responsibility focus and reflects wider efforts to make Northern Ireland a more attractive place to live and work while supporting economic and social prosperity.

John Thompson, Head of Safety & Corporate Responsibility, Translink said: “Congratulations to all our SPIRIT of Translink Facility Award winners. The high standard of entries is testament to the efforts of colleagues across the business to ensure their local facility operates as effectively and efficiently as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Colleagues have displayed a real sense of pride in their workplace, demonstrating their commitment to upholding our corporate values or what we call the ‘Translink SPIRIT’ - Safety, People, Innovation, Responsibility, Integrity and Teamwork.

Celebrating success at the SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards are l-r Orla McGrady KNIB, Martin Mould and John Thompson from Translink.

“Public transport plays a vital role in keeping local communities connected and supporting environmental, social and economic wellbeing. Attractive facilities are a key part of delivering these benefits and making public transport your first choice for travel, today for tomorrow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’d like to thank everyone for their continued participation in these important Awards and embracing the Translink SPIRIT.”

The SPIRIT of Translink Awards are independently judged by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. Chief Executive Ian Humphreys said: “These awards are a testament to the value Translink places on reducing their environmental impact, health and wellbeing, and community engagement.

Advertisement

Advertisement