Lisburn company is named Small PR Consultancy of the Year at the CIPR awards

Lisburn based communications agency, Rumour Mill Creative Communications, was named Small PR Consultancy of the Year at the CIPR Northern Ireland PRide Awards 2023.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
The ceremony also saw the agency awarded silver in the Corporate and Communications Campaign category for its work with Pinnacle Growth Group.

The news comes as the agency, which was also named Small Consultancy of the Year at the 2023 PRCA DARE Awards, celebrates its tenth anniversary.

The CIPR PRide awards recognise the best PR teams and campaigns in nine of the UK’s regions.

The Rumour Mill Creative Communications Team (from left) Amy Hamilton, Naomi Finnegan, Managing Director Samantha Livingstone, Ciaran Mullan and Michelle Flanagan. Pic credit: Rumour MillThe Rumour Mill Creative Communications Team (from left) Amy Hamilton, Naomi Finnegan, Managing Director Samantha Livingstone, Ciaran Mullan and Michelle Flanagan. Pic credit: Rumour Mill
Rumour Mill Creative Communications was recognised for its work throughout 2022/23 with clients including Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Pinnacle Growth Group, Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Omniplex, Boojum and Gander.

Commenting on the wins and the agency’s tenth anniversary, Samantha Livingstone, Managing Director at Rumour Mill Creative Communications said: “When I established Rumour Mill in 2013, I had huge ambitions to create an agency that embraced the changing landscape of the communications sector.

"Over the last ten years, we’ve managed to carve out an agency approach that is forward-thinking and digital-led. One that puts the client first.

“We have an amazing team who are passionate about driving the agency’s success, along with clients that inspire us to expand beyond the norm. Covering a broad spectrum of services and sectors, we plan to continue building upon our success to date over the next 10 years.”

Rumour Mill delivers public relations, social media, digital marketing, and content creation to clients across the UK, island of Ireland and further afield.

