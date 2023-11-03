Celebrations as the team from the South Eastern Health Trust wins National Fostering Network Award

The Step Up Step Down Team in the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust has been honoured with a prestigious National Fostering Network Award for a Social Work Team.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This recognition underscores the team’s outstanding commitment to fostering excellence in the South Eastern Trust.

The team were instrumental in developing the Step Up Step Down project in partnership with The Fostering Network that involves Family Support Foster Carers working closely with families as and when they need them, in order to keep families together and prevent children entering the care system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents who have used the service insists it really works because Foster Carers step up and step down but they never step away.

Nuala Hanna (Head of Fostering, Adoption and Permanence, South Eastern Trust), Michelle Carr (Social Worker, South Eastern Trust) and Sheila Simons (Sector Manager, South Eastern Trust). Pic credit: SEHSCT

Since it was introduced seven years ago, it has significantly reduced the number of children taken into care, making a real difference to the lives of children and families in the South Eastern Trust area.

This child-centred, trauma-informed service has helped more than 180 children on the edge of care, to stay together with their birth families.

“It literally was a lifeline. It let me be a mother again to my two daughters.” said Noeleen Thomas, who four years ago was able to avail of Step Up Step Down when she was struggling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Step Up Step Down was a lifeline, it pulled me out of a dark place, my family was falling apart and I thought I was failing as a parent.

"The service helped support me and made me aware I was not failing as a parent, I was struggling. They put tools in place for me and showed me how to work with the children.

“The future is so exciting, I no longer dread every day, Step Up Step Down has given us our lives back, we are very grateful for that.”

Head of Fostering, Adoption and Permanence in the South Eastern Trust, Nuala Hanna was delighted for the team to receive this prestigious award and said, “This is a really well deserved award. The Step Up Step Down Team are amazing and their dedication and commitment to the families that they work with is outstanding.”