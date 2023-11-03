Fort Hill Integrated Primary School celebrates winning the ‘Special Award for Celebrating Achievement’

Pupils from Fort Hill Integrated Primary School were delighted to attend the recent Carson Awards and were thrilled to win the ‘Special Award for Celebrating Achievement’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Carson Awards were generously started by late comedian and Integrated Education supporter Frank Carson, along with his son Tony Carson, a successful entrepreneur, in 2008. The awards are delivered through the Integrated Education Fund (IEF).

This year’s theme was ‘What Integrated Education Means to Me’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fort Hill IPS made an impressive video called ‘Lady Mary Peters, Our Golden Girl’. This video was so impressive in both content and production that the Carson Award judges awarded the entry ‘Special Award for Celebrating Achievement.’

Fort Hill IPS pupils and teachers receiving their Carson Award from co-founder Tony Carson. Pic credit: Declan Roughan

On October 19, Integrated College Glengormley hosted the Carson Award Showcase. The Showcase event gave Integrated pupils who have won a Carson Award the opportunity to show their creative projects.

The Showcase gave Fort Hill IPS an opportunity to show their video, and also view the other winners of the Carson Awards 2023.

Paul Caskey, Head of Campaign, at the IEF said: “The IEF are delighted to be celebrating the 15th year of the Carson Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"While the topic and themes of the Awards changes over the years, the quality never ceases to amaze.

"We want to congratulate Fort Hill Integrated Primary School as the worthy winners of the ‘Special Award for Celebrating Achievement’ for their amazing video ‘Lady Mary Peters, Our Golden Girl’.