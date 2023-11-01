Register
Pupils from Dromore High School put their agri-skills to the test in year-long development programme

Dromore High School is competing for a place in the final of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge, a year-long agri-skills development programme for 14-15 year olds.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:24 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:24 GMT
Students Quinn McCracken, Caitlyn Patterson and James Menet from Dromore High School were amongst the 31 school teams in total that took part in the semi final exhibition held in the Logan Hall, Balmoral Park recently.

The teenagers had to pitch their ideas and knowledge of farming and beef production to a panel of judges in the hope of being one of four teams to make the final stage of the competition which is organised by the meat processor ABP and Certified Irish Angus.

Commenting on the event, George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland said, “We are delighted to see such a range of young people from all over the province taking part from both urban and rural communities.

Pictured taking part in the 2023 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from Dromore High: Quinn McCracken, Caitlyn Patterson and James Menet. Pic credit: McAuley MultimediaPictured taking part in the 2023 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition for a place in the final of the competition is the team from Dromore High: Quinn McCracken, Caitlyn Patterson and James Menet. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia
"Our exhibition offers ambitious teenagers a chance to share their interests and views on agriculture and red meat production with us and other leading representatives of our industry.”

Those that get through to the final stage will win a mini herd of calves to rear and will be able to pocket the proceeds from their sale to ABP. One overall winning team will also win a further £1,000 cash prize for their school or club.

As part of their finalist development programme, they will be challenged to work on research assignments relating to sustainability with the support of a CAFRE mentor and take part in an international study tour with ABP.

