As the rain fell at the start of the week and the floods began to rise, people in Lisburn spotted horses that appeared to be stranded amidst the water close to Moore’s Bridge on the Hillsborough Road.

Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood expressed serious concern for the animals, particularly on Halloween night as the sound of fireworks filled the air.

After notifying Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, the situation was carefully assessed by the council’s animal welfare officer.

Police, as well as the Fire and Rescue Service, were also on hand to assist.

There were fears for horses that appeared to be stranded by flood water in Lisburn. Pic by Sorcha Eastwood MLA

The assessment was abandoned due to darkness on Tuesday (October 31). However, the situation was reassessed on Wednesday morning (November 1), when it was determined the horses were safe and were on dry ground.

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “We aware that five horses are water-locked in a field near Moore’s bridge on the Hillsborough Road.

“Our animal welfare officer has been continuing to assess the situation in consultation with the PSNI and the NI Fire & Rescue Service.

“Together, we have reached the decision that to try and move the animals at this time could be dangerous and would put them at further risk.

“As the horses are healthy, in good condition and have access to food and water, we believe that it is in their best interests to remain where they are for now.

“The current weather warning has now been lifted so we will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and the horses will be removed by the owner when it is safe to do so.”

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed the animals were safe and well. “Upon arrival all animals were safe and on dry ground,” they stated. “The incident was dealt with by 10.25am.”

Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood added: “I had contacted council, who were aware of the situation but didn't have a location.

"So I was able to provide a location to them and the police.