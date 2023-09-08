Six health and fitness businesses operating across Lisburn, Hillsborough, Dromore and Moira have been shortlisted as finalists for this year’s NI Health & Fitness Awards.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Awards, which have been running since 2018, are open to any personal trainer, online coach, gym, fitness class, food or clothing retailer, or any health and fitness based business in Northern Ireland, with 21 categories to choose from.

The local businesses announced as finalists in this year’s Awards are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

· Adam Ringland – On the Rise, Lisburn – Male Personal Trainer of the Year

Joining the judging panel for the 2023 Health and Fitness Awards are Billy Murray and Bubba Ali, pictured with host of the ceremony, Ibe Sesay, event director Sarah Weir and judge Ian Young. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes

· Noel Toman – Evolve Lifestyle and Fitness, Lisburn – Online Personal Trainer of the Year

· All Active Pilates and Physio, Hillsborough – Excellence in Rehabilitation, Best Use of Digital Technology, Pilates Class of the Year, Fitness Class of the Year, Health & Fitness Service of the Year and Health & Fitness Business of the Year

· Jill’s Fitness, Dromore – Pilates Class of the Year

· Average to Unstoppable, Moira – Health & Fitness Service of the Year

Advertisement

Advertisement

· Jonny Pierce - Built for Better Business, Moira – Specialist Trainer of the Year

Returning to the judging panel were online fitness expert and long-standing judge, Ian Young and diabetic muscle and fitness author, podcaster and educator, Phil Graham.

To help them whittle down the hundreds of award entries to finalists and winners, the judging panel also welcomed last year’s female personal trainer of the year, Natasha Daryaie, who runs the Gym Guru, East Belfast kick-boxing legend and founder of ProKick Gym and winner of last year’s Outstanding Achiever Award, Billy Murray and four-time Health and Fitness Award winner and owner of Bubba’s Project Gym in Armagh, Bubba Ali.

Sarah Weir, Director at Weir Events which created the Awards added: “We are delighted to announce the shortlist of our fantastic finalists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Following the success of the Awards in previous years, it is great to see so many entries, particularly for our new categories this year, Wellness Specialist of the Year, Specialist Trainer of the Year, and Health & Fitness Business of the Year.