Lisburn hotel denies ‘libellous’ social media rumours

Rumours have been spread on social media that so called ‘immigrants’ are being housed at the Haslem Hotel in Lisburn City Centre.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the hotel, as well as local politicians, have been quick to deny the rumours and allay concerns.

Responding to the rumours, which started with a photo of a bus leaving a group of people with suitcases off in the city centre, a spokesperson for the Haslem Hotel said: “Haslem Hotel has been made aware of libellous posts circulating on social media over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can confirm there is no truth to these rumours or claims and the hotel continues to operate as normal.

The Haslem has denied rumours on social media that immigrants are being housed in the city centre hotel. Pic credit: Haslem Hotel

"As Lisburn’s only City Centre hotel, we recognise the important role we play in the local community and Lisburn’s tourism strategy.

"As part of this we are delighted to work with some of the leading international tour coach operators, priding ourselves on providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all of our guests.

"We have also recently submitted a planning application to Lisburn and Castlereagh Council to significantly expand our food and beverage offering, underpinning our continued commitment to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We appreciate the ongoing support and look forward to continuing our efforts to make Lisburn a vibrant and attractive destination for all.”

The Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee, Councillor Claire Kemp urged people to consider the impact that social media rumours can have on local businesses.

She commented: “I am concerned about inaccurate comments circulating on social media in relation to a group of international visitors staying at the Haslem Hotel recently as part of a wider itinerary.

"International tourism is vital to the success of our local economy. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has been working closely with the Haslem Hotel and other stakeholders to showcase Lisburn and Castlereagh as an attractive city to visit as part of our new Tourism Strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would urge people to be mindful of the impact that negative and inaccurate comments can have on local businesses and the wider effect on tourism across the local area.”

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has slammed the rumours that first appeared on Facebook, saying they are designed to stoke division in the local community.

"Tourism is a key part of our economy, and it is to be welcomed that we are seeing more people visiting Lagan Valley from around the world,” he said.

“The social media posts in question are not only completely untrue, they deliberately attempt to stoke division in our community and I’m deeply concerned to see such misinformation being spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lisburn is a welcoming and diverse city. I have been engaging with local businesses and the PSNI to ensure clarity and will continue working to promote unity in Lagan Valley, and sell it on the world stage as the dynamic tourist destination we know it to be.”

The Haslem Hotel, Lisburn’s first city centre hotel, opened its doors in Lisburn Square in 2020 and has been welcoming both tourists and local residents for almost five years, with plans to expand in the near future.