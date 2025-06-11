Construction of new Moira park and ride facility to begin within weeks

Translink has confirmed that it will soon begin work on a new park and ride facility for Moira.

The confirmation was made following a question to the Infrastructure Minister by Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford.

Mr Honeyford requested an update on the progress of the scheme, which had been given the green light by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council last year.

Responding to the request by the Lagan Valley MLA, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “My Department issued a letter of offer of £6.6 million to Translink to provide 466 new car parking spaces with safe and convenient links to Moira train station.

"The project will also deliver 23 new disabled parking spaces along with secure cycle parking, CCTV and lighting.

"With the 89 spaces that are currently at the station, that will make a total of 578 parking spaces.

"Work will commence on-site later this month and is expected to be completed by September next year.”

Mr Honeyford welcomed the confirmation from the Minister.

He said: “It’s fantastic news that work on the new Park & Ride facility at Moira Train Station is finally due to commence in the coming weeks.

"This project will make a real difference for local commuters, easing parking pressures and supporting more sustainable travel options.

“Whilst this marks an important step forward, there are still issues that need to be addressed.

"I’ve consistently raised the need for improved street lighting and footpath links from the Moira village, and I’ve persistently lobbied for safety improvements at the A26 Glenavy Road junction.

" I’ll continue to press for these measures to be delivered alongside the Park & Ride, to ensure the station is accessible and safe for all users.”

A spokesperson for Translink said they were delighted that work would begin shortly on the scheme.

“This project has been carefully designed to provide highly accessible facilities for all users, supporting a smoother transition from private car use to public transport,” said the spokesperson.

“The development includes dedicated drop-off areas, enhanced public realm features, and covered cycle parking to encourage active travel. Care has been taken to ensure the facility fits naturally into its surroundings, with environmental features that help protect and support local biodiversity.”