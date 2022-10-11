Lisburn manufacturer CASC invests £1.7m to drive growth through skills and 26 jobs

The SME provides project management and professional labour services for the renewables sector as well as metal fabrication to the engineering, construction and utilities sectors.

Karl Crockard, Managing Director of CASC, said: “We’ve recently invested in new state of the art machinery, including tube lasers and a robotic welder, to enhance our manufacturing capability and increase productivity and efficiencies. With this in place, we’ve been able to develop a strong pipeline of projects specifically in the renewable offshore wind sector, but did not have the capacity to the deliver these.

“We reached out to Invest Northern Ireland to see how it could support us to scale our business and maximise the benefits of our new machinery. By investing specifically in our people, through training and job creation, we will be able to increase our long-term growth in the offshore wind sector. This will ensure we have a team of highly skilled professionals who will enable us to remain competitive in global markets through sales wins and effective machine operation, providing quality products consistently. This will be key to completing these sales and unlocking our future international growth.”

Grainne McVeigh, Director of Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering, Invest NI; Karl Crockard, Managing Director, CASC; Mark Bleakney, Southern Regional Manager, Invest NI.