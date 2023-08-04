Lisburn physio flexes her entrepreneurial muscle to launch hybrid physiotherapy and strength training facility

Kayleigh Jess from Lisburn has bridged the gap between injury rehabilitation and strength training to launch her very own hybrid facility, Fit Physio Hillsborough, with support from the Go For It Programme in partnership with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

The talented physiotherapist launched Fit Physio Hillsborough in April 2022 offering clients a holistic approach to their rehabilitation and fitness goals by integrating physiotherapy with strength training services and one-on-one pilates.

The Hillsborough facility is fully equipped with a private treatment room and a bespoke strength and conditioning area.

The idea for Fit Physio Hillsborough was born out of Kayleigh's extensive experience in physiotherapy and her burning desire to establish a practice that combined her background in sport science.

Pictured left to right is Martina Crawford, Chief Executive Officer at Lisburn Enterprise Organisation Ltd, Kayleigh Jess, Owner of Fit Physio Hillsborough and Councillor Andrew Gowan, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. Pic credit: Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council

Kayleigh said: “With expertise in both sport science and physiotherapy, I knew I wanted to create a facility that would bridge the gap between injury rehabilitation and functional strength training that would empower people to overcome injury, whilst becoming stronger, healthier and happier.

“Taking the leap into entrepreneurship was a huge decision for me as I found myself at a crossroads between establishing my own business or continuing to work for an employer. However, an opportune moment came up when the perfect premises became available, and that spurred me on to take the jump and embark on this exciting journey.”

Kayleigh launched Fit Physio after taking part in the Go For It programme through Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies.

"The Go For It programme was a game-changer,” she said. “It helped me with financial planning and opened my eyes to aspects of running a business that I hadn't considered before.

"The business plan they helped me create has been an essential tool for my business's success.”

Councillor Andrew Gowan, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council went out to visit Kayleigh and was interested to hear all about her new business venture.