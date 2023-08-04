Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council undertake the installation of traffic calming measures in Glenavy

A week-long programme of traffic-calming measures got underway in Glenavy on Monday July 31 in a bid to improve road safety in the area.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) undertook the programme of works which included the introduction of new speed cushions on the Belfast Road and Gobrana Road, and the installation of improved street lighting.

The improvements are part of LCCC’s Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, which is funded by the Department for Communities (DfC), the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

Councillor John Laverty, the Chair of LCCC’s Regeneration and Growth Committee welcomed the start of the work. He said: “Traffic management and speeding have caused serious concerns in the Glenavy area, so it’s great to see the contractor now on site and the work beginning. I’m sure local residents will be both pleased and relieved.”

Gerard Murray, Director of Regional Development at the Department for Communities supported the new road safety measures, saying: “I am delighted that DfC has been able to contribute towards a number of environmental improvement schemes through the Small Settlements Regeneration Programme including improving traffic management in Glenavy.

" I have no doubt that this investment will make a significant difference to the quality of life for people who live and work in Glenavy whilst also helping to make the village a safer place for pedestrians, cyclists and commuters alike.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure agreed, saying: “The Department recognises the importance of traffic calming and road safety measures and is committed to exploring solutions that deliver better for communities and improves lives. The work in Glenavy is an example of how the Department can work in partnership with local Councils in achieving this objective.”