Ulster Hospital midwife bids farewell after 48 years of compassionate care to the community

Barbara Jayne, who is also known as “BJ” by her colleagues, first qualified as a Nurse in 1975 and then moved into midwifery in 1979.

Throughout her midwifery career, she has gained valuable experience working in the Labour Ward, Special Care Baby Unit, Maternity Outpatients, Community Midwifery and in the Maternity Ward.

Jenny Powell, Ward Sister expressed her thanks to Barbara Jayne for her years of service in midwifery and said: “BJ is a very much loved colleague who has dedicated 48 years to caring for mums and babies in the Ulster Hospital.

Barbara Jayne with her midwifery colleagues. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“She has been a role model to us all and we will really miss her smile and the daily laughter she brought to the ward. We wish BJ all the happiness for a well-deserved retirement.”

After many decades of being a midwife Barbara Jayne has met and influenced many people. She has been a valuable member to the team and a credit to all the mum’s she has cared for.

Reflecting on her many years’ service, Barbara Jayne added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here in midwifery in the Trust. I have loved every minute of it and I would do it all again in a heartbeat.

"There is nothing like being a Midwife, it is the best profession in the world.