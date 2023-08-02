Register
Start voting for Lisburn pooch Freddie who is hoping to be crowned the 'Nose of Tralee'

Lisburn pooch Freddie has been a very good boy and he is hoping that local people will make his dream come true by voting for him in the ‘Nose of Tralee’ competition.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:56 BST

Freddie has already been chosen to represent Co Antrim in the online competition by Pet Sitters Ireland, which is open to all pets, not just man’s best friend.

Freddie’s mum Lisa explained: “Freddie is a one and half year old shih tzu who came to live with me when he was a puppy.

"I got Freddie as a companion really to help with the stress of my dad being ill. My dad was diagnosed during Covid with Parkinsons and Dementia so I relocated home to help him and my mum.

Lisburn pup Freddie is representing Co Antrim in the Nose of Tralee competition. Pic credit: Freddie the FloofLisburn pup Freddie is representing Co Antrim in the Nose of Tralee competition. Pic credit: Freddie the Floof
"Getting out for walks with Freddie has been so good for me and he has been a brilliant companion for my dad too giving him something to focus on and providing him with company around the house.

"Freddie's favourite thing to do his play ball, he loves to chase it but hasn’t quite mastered bringing it back.

“He is so chilled out, he loves snuggling on the sofa and isn’t a massive fan of a walk. His favourite place to go is for a walk is through Wallace Park and then into Caffe Nero where he is super well behaved.

“Getting a dog, more specifically getting Freddie, has been the best decision ever, he is fantastic dog in every way.

Lisburn pup Freddie is hoping local people will vote for him to win the Nose of Tralee competition. Pic credit: Freddie the FloofLisburn pup Freddie is hoping local people will vote for him to win the Nose of Tralee competition. Pic credit: Freddie the Floof
“He’s got it all friendliness, loyalty, playfulness, and a smile that could brighten the darkest room. Freddie is my first dog and his presence in my life has brought immeasurable joy and comfort, and he deserves all the recognition he can get.

"He is hands down the best dog in Ireland (or at least County Antrim), and he deserves to win the Nose of Tralee.”

Voting for the Nose of Tralee opens on August 3 and people can vote for Freddie at https://m.shortstack.page/MzDnBZ?sre=jwR8QvujGM7Bv

You can vote for Freddie online at https://m.shortstack.page/MzDnBZ?sre=jwR8QvujGM7Bv. Pic credit: Freddie the FloofYou can vote for Freddie online at https://m.shortstack.page/MzDnBZ?sre=jwR8QvujGM7Bv. Pic credit: Freddie the Floof
Voting closes on August 21 so make sure to log in and cast your vote for Freddie. You can vote once a day but you can vote multiple times throughout the voting period.

You can also follow Freddie’s antics on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/freddiethefloof_shihtzu/

