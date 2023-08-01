The Range brings new jobs to Lisburn as it gets ready to open a store at Sprucefield

The Range is set to open a new store at Sprucefield later this year, which will be a welcome addition to the city’s shopping offering.

British home, leisure and gardens retailer, The Range, has confirmed that it will be opening it’s highly anticipated new Lisburn store on September 22, 2023, at 9am.

The 20,000+ Sq-Ft store has been newly renovated and will have all the departments and products you would expect you would expect from The Range.

Customers will be able to discover all their favourite great value Range products in their new store.

The Range will open its new Sprucefield store in September. Pic credit: The Range

From home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must haves to garden tools, there’s so much to discover to maintain, upgrade and beautify their homes.

In addition to the wide variety and value offered, the opening of this store will also create and number of new jobs for the area.

The store will be located at Unit 1A, Sprucefield Park, Lisburn, BT27 5UQ, the former Toys R Us unit, and will have a grand opening on September 22, with exclusive offers that will run for several weeks after for local shoppers to grab a bargain.

Full opening hours and number of jobs created to be confirmed at a later date with further information.

Councillor John Laverty BEM, Regeneration & Growth Chairman at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has welcomed the news.