The Hills Bar & Restaurant, founded by entrepreneur and owner of Dished Up Deli catering company Philip Davison, has created 10 new jobs for the venue with plans to add to the team throughout the summer.

The menu consists of a variety of classic homemade dishes focused on supporting local producers.

Councillor Thomas Beckett alongside Councillor Andrew Gowan and owner Philip Davison. Pic credit: Courtesy of The Hills Bar and Restaurant

Philip said: “We’re delighted to have been appointed to manage the hospitality services here at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course and I’m delighted to bring the Hills Bar & Restaurant brand to our patrons.

“Not only are there breathtaking views across the green but we have the ability to host up to 150 people for private functions such as weddings, funerals, christenings, birthdays, engagements and much more.”

Attending the official opening of The Hills Bar & Restaurant, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Communities and Wellbeing Committee, Councillor Thomas Beckett said: “I was pleased to attend the launch of the newly opened The Hills Bar & Restaurant at Castlereagh Hills Golf Course.

"Having gained a merited reputation as one of Northern Ireland’s best hidden gem courses, The Hills is a welcomed addition to the popular 18-hole golf course in the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

“The menu has a varied offering coupled with the remarkable views from the balcony overlooking the course, this is sure to be a popular eatery with golfers and members of the public alike.”

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “It is encouraging to see this new venture in the Lisburn Castlereagh area, offering a local option for families, individuals and couples to enjoy an eating out experience.