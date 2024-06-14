Lisburn sisters bring innovative new party grazing bar to Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisburn sisters Rachel and Rebecca Vance, owners of the very popular Rare Grazing company, are expanding their business and bringing Northern Ireland’s first ever grazing bar to the country.

The portable grazing bar, which is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, has had a great response since it launched.

The identical twin sisters brought the grazing trend to Northern Ireland in 2019.

They were the first company to launch this concept here and it has grown immensely since then.

Born and raised in Lisburn the sisters have experience of the hospitality industry, with Rebecca working in the popular Brown Bean in Lisburn, while Rachel worked in Spence’s Bakery when she was young before moving to America to work in the hospitality industry.

When she came home to Northern Ireland, Rachel talked with Rebecca about starting up their own business and after discovering the popularity of grazing boards, they hit on the idea of introducing them to the local market.

“I went to America for four or five years and worked in the Country Club industry and got lots of experience out there,” Rachel explained.

"I came home and we were deciding what we wanted to do.

Lisburn sisters Rachel and Rebecca Vance have made a huge success of their business Rare Grazing NI. Pic credit: Rare Grazing NI

"We knew we wanted to do something in catering.

"Just before Covid in Christmas 2019 we were invited to a friend’s party and we decided to do a cheese board to take with us. The feedback was amazing and we thought it was something we could turn into a business.”

As the country shut down during the Covid pandemic, and people couldn’t get out to restaurants, the grazing board and box idea really took off, with people ordering different boards for parties and special occasions.

"Covid turned everything on its head,” Rachel continued, “The little boxes kicked off in lockdown. Lots of people wanted them because they couldn’t go out.

The new Rare Grazing Bar is the perfect addition to a summer party. Pic credit: Rare Grazing NI

"We moved to commercial premises on the Lough Road in Lisburn and it has gone from strength to strength.”

When lockdown lifted, the business continued to grow, with people booking Rare Grazing for weddings, funerals, parties, and other special occasions.

Such was the popularity, Rare Grazing even came to the attention of some very well known people, including singer Lizzo, country star Luke Combs, and former President and First Lady of the United States, Bill and Hillary Clinton.

"We have had some great opportunities," Rachel continued. "We are very fussy and particular about things and it is nice to know it is recognised.

There are some fantastic options available at the new Rare Grazing bar. Pic credit: Rare Grazing NI

"We are delighted with it.

“The boxes are still really popular but we are doing a lot more corporate stuff as well.”

The company also supplies inflight catering for private flights out of Belfast International Airport, another service which has proven to be very popular.

The company can provide hot and cold breakfasts, as well as platters, main meals, and desserts.

Never ones to sit on their laurels, the sisters were keen to continue to expand the business, with their grazing bar becoming the latest addition.

"I keep an eye on trends happening in America and I have noticed similar grazing companies introducing this type of grazing bar,” Rachel explained.

The new Rare Grazing Bar was made by a family friend. Pic credit: Rare Grazing NI

"There is nothing like it here and I think it is a great opportunity.”

A family friend built the bar that can be hired out for parties and events. You choose what you want to have included, with options ranging from cheese and charcuterie, dessert bar, fruit and dips, to salad bar, sweeties, or even a bubble tea bar.

You can also choose whether to have it as self service or staffed.

Despite having just launched, Rachel said the feedback has already been incredible.

"It is perfect for summer parties,” she continued.

The ladies are already looking at new and innovative ideas for the business, with plans underway for a new food cart as well.

"Friends say we don’t know what to be at, we’re always doing something different,” Rachel said.

"We don’t really have much spare time but that is a sacrifice we have chosen to make.

"Neither of us are married or have families so we do have the time on our hands at the minute and we are taking it as it comes.

"We feel there is a need to keep our customers interested.

"For the last four years we have done the same sort of thing and now we thought it was time to do something different.”

The success of the business has been staggering and Rachel and Rebecca are determined to continue to work hard while they can, taking inspiration from their hardworking dad and support from family and friends.

“Unfortunately our dad passed away at Christmas,” Rachel said. “He was an inspiration for us. Growing up dad would have been into everything. He was always trying to bring something new to people.

"If you needed one piece of paper, dad had thousands of them. He bought things in if he thought they would sell.

"I would feel that we really got our hard work and drive from him.

"Dad was our number one supporter but always had drive for us as well. That played a major part in who we are today.

"Our business is what it is because of our family and the people who work for us.

"We have a small team but they are all so hard working.

"We couldn’t do it without them. Everyone has been really supportive.”