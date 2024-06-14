Sisters are delighted to have been nominated for a prestigious jewellery industry award
Local jewellery brand Lustre and Love is one of the eight businesses nominated in the ‘Emerging Jewellery/Watch Brand of the Year’ category.
Established in 2022, Lustre and Love is a luxury demi-fine jewellery brand with sustainability underpinning the overall ethos of the business.
This year the 2024 award shortlist recognises the brands ongoing dedication and commitment to sustainability, their unique jewellery designs, digital innovation and marketing.
Jewellery collections include uniquely designed pieces, including necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets, all engraved with an empowering meaning to inspire the wearer. Both sisters are extremely dedicated to offering ‘statement’ signature jewellery to the eco-conscious consumer and to ‘stand out’ in the demi-fine jewellery market.
Recently, the female-founded brand announced an exciting strategic collaboration with Goodman Bros’ permanent welded jewellery business, Perma Jewel, to introduce a collection of charms for its bracelet range.
Sister duo, Deborah and Kirstie commented on their award shortlist and new partnership with Perma Jewel: “Permanent welded jewellery is one of the latest trends to hit the high street along with ear curation services, fitting into the wider demand for experiential retail. We identified a gap in the market to design bespoke charms tailored for smaller permanent chains.
“Our collaboration with Perma Jewel means that customers can now choose unique charms with meaningful stories that resonate with them and evoke emotion creating a truly personalised jewellery experience.
"Retailers will have the opportunity to provide this jewellery experience in store with unique creations to embrace a competitive advantage in the marketplace.
“We are thrilled to be nominated in the UK Jewellery Awards for the second year in a row, we take great pride in the continued recognition of our hard work and dedicated team.
"We are hopeful to take home a trophy this year and look forward to the award celebrations.”
The sisters added: “2024 is a busy year commercially and environmentally for us, securing UK retail contracts, and embracing charity collaborations to help support local people affected by particular issues.”