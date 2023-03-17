Lisburn solicitor celebrates International Women's Day with the Law Society Podcast

Katherine, who works in Joseph Magee and Company Solicitors in Lisburn, was one of the panellists contributing to the Law Society of Northern Ireland’s podcast discussing issues facing women in the law and the invaluable job they provide.
Speaking about the podcast Katherine said: “I was delighted to be asked by the Law Society of Northern Ireland to contribute to the podcast and to have the opportunity to speak about my role as a family and criminal law solicitor.
"I hope that the podcast will encourage young women to consider becoming a solicitor.”
You can listen to the Celebrating International Women’s Day podcast online at www.vimeo.com/805185061