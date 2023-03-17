Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
3 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
5 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
6 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Lisburn solicitor celebrates International Women's Day with the Law Society Podcast

Lisburn solicitor Katherine Macauley took time out from her day job recently to contribute to a unique podcast celebrating the contribution of women lawyers in Northern Ireland and she is hoping that it will encourage other young women to consider law as a career.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:17 GMT

Katherine, who works in Joseph Magee and Company Solicitors in Lisburn, was one of the panellists contributing to the Law Society of Northern Ireland’s podcast discussing issues facing women in the law and the invaluable job they provide.

Speaking about the podcast Katherine said: “I was delighted to be asked by the Law Society of Northern Ireland to contribute to the podcast and to have the opportunity to speak about my role as a family and criminal law solicitor.

Read More
Ulster Hospital switchboard legend reflects on almost half a century of crucial ...
Most Popular
Local solicitor Katherine Macauley recently contributed to the Law Society podcast in celebration of International Women's Day
Local solicitor Katherine Macauley recently contributed to the Law Society podcast in celebration of International Women's Day
Local solicitor Katherine Macauley recently contributed to the Law Society podcast in celebration of International Women's Day

"I hope that the podcast will encourage young women to consider becoming a solicitor.”

You can listen to the Celebrating International Women’s Day podcast online at www.vimeo.com/805185061

LisburnNorthern Ireland