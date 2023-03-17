Lisburn solicitor celebrates International Women's Day with the Law Society Podcast

Lisburn solicitor Katherine Macauley took time out from her day job recently to contribute to a unique podcast celebrating the contribution of women lawyers in Northern Ireland and she is hoping that it will encourage other young women to consider law as a career.

Katherine, who works in Joseph Magee and Company Solicitors in Lisburn, was one of the panellists contributing to the Law Society of Northern Ireland’s podcast discussing issues facing women in the law and the invaluable job they provide.

Speaking about the podcast Katherine said: “I was delighted to be asked by the Law Society of Northern Ireland to contribute to the podcast and to have the opportunity to speak about my role as a family and criminal law solicitor.

Local solicitor Katherine Macauley recently contributed to the Law Society podcast in celebration of International Women's Day

"I hope that the podcast will encourage young women to consider becoming a solicitor.”

