Lisburn's Laganbank Retail Park sold to Guernsey property company for £4.85 million

Laganbank Retail Park, centrally located in Lisburn city, has been sold for a sum exceeding its asking price of £4.85 million to DASH Properties, a prominent Guernsey-based property company.

Guernsey residents Sam and Deborah Hagan, Directors of DASH Properties, expressed their enthusiasm about the new acquisition: “DASH is delighted to acquire Laganbank Retail Park. We firmly believe the retail sector is on the turnaround, and Laganbank Retail Park has a bright future ahead.”

Mr Hagan is known for his extensive portfolio of leisure and office properties across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The strategic location and the strong tenant line-up of Laganbank Retail Park make it a valuable addition to DASH Properties' expanding portfolio.

Guernsey property company snaps up Laganbank Retail Park. Pic credit: DASH Properties

Positioned on a 2.4 acre site, it faces the Laganbank Road, a major thoroughfare in the city.

Laganbank Retail Park’s current tenants include high-profile brands such as TK Maxx, Pure Gym, Upstairs Downstairs, and Ground Coffee.

The park extends over 49,900 sq ft, offering purpose-built retail warehouse space along with the convenience of 134 free parking spaces.

Laganbank Retail Park in Lisburn has sold for £4.85 million. Pic credit: DASH Properties

Darren Best, Divisional Director at Savills, who represented the purchaser, commented: “Retail continues to be an attractive investment asset class in Northern Ireland, and this acquisition by DASH Properties Guernsey highlights the continued strength and attractiveness of well-located retail parks with a strong tenant line up in the current market."