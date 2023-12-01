Lisburn's Laganbank Retail Park sold to Guernsey property company for £4.85 million
Guernsey residents Sam and Deborah Hagan, Directors of DASH Properties, expressed their enthusiasm about the new acquisition: “DASH is delighted to acquire Laganbank Retail Park. We firmly believe the retail sector is on the turnaround, and Laganbank Retail Park has a bright future ahead.”
Mr Hagan is known for his extensive portfolio of leisure and office properties across Northern Ireland and Scotland.
The strategic location and the strong tenant line-up of Laganbank Retail Park make it a valuable addition to DASH Properties' expanding portfolio.
Positioned on a 2.4 acre site, it faces the Laganbank Road, a major thoroughfare in the city.
Laganbank Retail Park’s current tenants include high-profile brands such as TK Maxx, Pure Gym, Upstairs Downstairs, and Ground Coffee.
The park extends over 49,900 sq ft, offering purpose-built retail warehouse space along with the convenience of 134 free parking spaces.
Darren Best, Divisional Director at Savills, who represented the purchaser, commented: “Retail continues to be an attractive investment asset class in Northern Ireland, and this acquisition by DASH Properties Guernsey highlights the continued strength and attractiveness of well-located retail parks with a strong tenant line up in the current market."
TDK Property and CBRE were joint selling agents. Stephen Deyermond, Director at TDK, commented: “The smooth sale of this asset proves there is still confidence and liquidity in the market for the right product. We are delighted Laganbank has passed over into safe hands.”