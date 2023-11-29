New ‘Thrive’ project aimed at helping those with disabilities or health conditions
The Thrive initiative is part of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Labour Market Partnership programme and offers participants personal support – helping them identify their strengths and develop their skills.
Funding for this programme has been provided by the Department for Communities through the Lisburn and Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership (LMP). Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.
The Thrive programme will offer a pathway into Employment. It is open to residents of all ages in the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area who are living with a disability or health condition and are currently unemployed or under-employed.
The closing date for applications is 5.00pm on Friday December 8, 2023.
For eligibility criteria and other details including the required entry-level knowledge and skills to participate, visit www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/business/labour-market-partnership
If you would like to register your interest in the programme email [email protected].
Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee said: “When we work in partnership we can do great things and this project is proof of that.
“I believe it will help open up opportunities in a number of sectors and enhance the employment prospects for many people living in our area.
“Interest in this project will undoubtedly be high and so I would encourage potential participants to find out more and apply early.”