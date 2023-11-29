Register
BREAKING

New ‘Thrive’ project aimed at helping those with disabilities or health conditions

A new project which aims to help those living with a disability or health condition overcome challenges and get into work has been launched in the Lisburn Castlereagh area.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Nov 2023, 15:52 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 15:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Thrive initiative is part of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Labour Market Partnership programme and offers participants personal support – helping them identify their strengths and develop their skills.

Funding for this programme has been provided by the Department for Communities through the Lisburn and Castlereagh Labour Market Partnership (LMP). Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

The Thrive programme will offer a pathway into Employment. It is open to residents of all ages in the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area who are living with a disability or health condition and are currently unemployed or under-employed.

Most Popular
Cllr Laverty BEM, Chair of Regeneration & Growth Committee; Neil Crothers, a member of the LMP Board, and Jenna Pike from Stepping Stones, the delivery agent. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City CouncilCllr Laverty BEM, Chair of Regeneration & Growth Committee; Neil Crothers, a member of the LMP Board, and Jenna Pike from Stepping Stones, the delivery agent. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council
Cllr Laverty BEM, Chair of Regeneration & Growth Committee; Neil Crothers, a member of the LMP Board, and Jenna Pike from Stepping Stones, the delivery agent. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

The closing date for applications is 5.00pm on Friday December 8, 2023.

For eligibility criteria and other details including the required entry-level knowledge and skills to participate, visit www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/business/labour-market-partnership

If you would like to register your interest in the programme email [email protected].

Read More
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is set to announce the successful applicant...

Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration & Growth Committee said: “When we work in partnership we can do great things and this project is proof of that.

“I believe it will help open up opportunities in a number of sectors and enhance the employment prospects for many people living in our area.

“Interest in this project will undoubtedly be high and so I would encourage potential participants to find out more and apply early.”