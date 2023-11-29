Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is set to announce the successful applicants to its hardship funds in time for Christmas
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) will announce the successful recipients of its latest Hardship Grant Programme on December 5.Applications for the funds closed on November 3, with almost £150k being made available from the Department for Communities (DfC).A report on the programme presented to council reads: “The funding of this programme has been made available by DfC to provide financial support to the most vulnerable across the council area.
“It is evident that a number of the organisations have plans to utilise the financial assistance in advance of and over the Christmas and New Year period.“To ensure that the successful groups are provided with the financial assistance to enable them to pursue their specific programme, delegated authority is requested from council to the December meeting of the communities and Wellbeing Committee.”