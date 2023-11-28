Commuters are being warned to expect disruption as Translink will be carrying out essential engineering work on the railway line in the Lisburn area this Christmas, with a line closure planned from Monday December 25 until Monday January 1, 2024 inclusive.

As a result, the railway line via Lisburn will be closed during this period, with bus substitution services operating from the nearest bus stop to halts and stations.

Passengers should use substitution services to and from Lisburn Train Station and are advised to check times before they travel.

The main work undertaken during this period will see the continuation of a major signalling upgrade at Lisburn, as well as platform extension work at Derriaghy Train Station.

Translink is urging passengers to plan ahead as work is set to get underway next month to improve the railway line in Lisburn. Pic credit: Translink

In addition, there will be essential engineering works in the Belfast area for the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

Bus substitution services will be in place for local rail passengers between Lisburn and Belfast Great Victoria Street, as well as between Lisburn and Portadown.

Cross-border Enterprise passengers will be transferred between Belfast Lanyon Place and Newry by coach. Normal Enterprise services will operate between Portadown and Dublin Connolly.

Passengers are advised to check the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.

Announcing this year’s work, Translink’s John Glass, Director of Infrastructure and Projects said: ‘‘We are undertaking a significant investment programme to upgrade and protect Northern Ireland’s rail infrastructure.

"The upgrade works in the Lisburn area have made good progress already, and this intensive engineering period will ensure the timely completion of this project.

“Our engineers will be working throughout the festive period, maximising our resources to also complete additional engineering works for Belfast Grand Central Station and Derriaghy to minimise future passenger impact.

“This tried and tested approach has been carefully planned to take advantage of the lower passenger numbers an minimise disruption.

“Our teams will be hosting pop-up information days at stations along the line during December, and I encourage the public to come and meet with them to find out more about these works and the impact.