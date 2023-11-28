Service held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the UDR Greenfinches

The women who served in the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) between 1973 and 1992 have been honoured at a special thanksgiving church service at St Paul’s Church in Lisburn.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first women joining the UDR, which had initially been set up as a men-only regiment.

Known as ‘Greenfinches’, they played an important role in protecting Northern Ireland citizens alongside their male colleagues.

To mark this important anniversary, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council agreed a motion earlier in the year to recognise the Greenfinches’ service on the 50th anniversary of their formation.

Alderman James Tinsley, LCCC Veterans Champion; Mr Danny Kinahan, the Northern Ireland Veterans’ Commissioner; Mr Peter Mackie, High Sheriff; The Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mrs Pauline Shields, OBE, DL; Mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan; Lyn Bulgin, Greenfinch, Rosemary Craig, Greenfinch; Mr David Burns, Chief Executive; The Right Reverend Darren James McCartney, the rector of St. Paul’s Parish; Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP; Reverend Nicholas Dark and Ronnie Nesbitt and Councillors are pictured with the Greenfinches at the event. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan, said: “I’d like to acknowledge the sacrifices that the Greenfinches made, putting their lives on the line to serve and protect against the evils of terrorism.

“It is an honour and privilege to host this reception in celebration of their 50th anniversary. It goes without saying that the Greenfinches played a critical role in the UDR.

“When we consider the circumstances back in the early ‘70s, those women who enlisted provide us with a great example of bravery and selflessness. They are an inspiration to young women today who are thinking of joining the services and indeed helped shape the inclusive Armed Forces that exist today.

“The Greenfinches leave behind a legacy that will be difficult for anyone to follow. We are all indebted to them for their service and sacrifice.

Special guests at the service to mark the 50th anniversary of the UDR Greenfinches. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

“We remember too, with the deepest respect, the four Greenfinches who were killed by the IRA over the course of the Troubles between 1974 and 1984. Their names were Private Eva Martin, age 28, Lance Corporal Gillian Jean Leggett, age 33, Private Margaret Hearst, age 24 and Corporal Heather Kerrigan, age 20. They paid the ultimate sacrifice and will never be forgotten.”

The Right Reverend Darren James McCartney, the rector of St. Paul’s Parish in Lisburn officiated at the service and blessing which included hymns sung by the Greenfinches and the Military Wives’ Choir.