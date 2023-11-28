Lily of the Valley Royal Black Preceptory celebrates 150th anniversary with a special service

Lily of the Valley Royal Black Preceptory in Dunmurry is celebrating its 150th Anniversary this year, having been formed originally in December 1873.

To mark this significant milestone a special service will be held on Sunday, December 3 at 3pm in Upper Falls Parish Church, Suffolk.

There will be a parade from the church hall on Blacks Road to the church at 2.30pm, which will be led by Skeogh Flute Band from Dromore, County Down.

The service will be conducted by the Rev. Ken Gamble and the address will be given by the Rev. William Anderson, Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution.

The praise will be led by the Gospel Knights Choir.

Following the service, the parade will return to the church hall where tea will be served.