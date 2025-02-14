Local businesses warm up for council’s annual ‘games’

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Local businesses are warming up for the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council ‘Business Games’ will take place on three evenings between February 26 -March 26 at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex and Dundonald International Ice Bowl.

Events will include Dodgeball on Wednesday February 26, Pickleball on Wednesday March 12, and Tenpin Bowling on Wednesday March 26.

Chair of Communities and Wellbeing Committee Councillor Jonathan Craig said: “I am delighted to welcome the ‘Business Games Challenge’ back for another year of sporting activities.

“I am particularly pleased to see the introduction of Pickleball for the first time in the event’s history.

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of Communities and Wellbeing Committee with Fergus Curran and Kathy Tyndall from Design ID who have participated in the 'Business Games Challenge' for the past three years. Pic credit: LCCC
Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of Communities and Wellbeing Committee with Fergus Curran and Kathy Tyndall from Design ID who have participated in the 'Business Games Challenge' for the past three years. Pic credit: LCCC
“The three evenings promise to be great fun with a number of trophies up for grabs, including Cup and Plate winners at each stage of the competition.

"The ‘Games’ will then culminate with the crowning of the overall ‘Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Business Champion’ at the end of the three events.”

