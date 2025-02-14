Local businesses warm up for council’s annual ‘games’
Events will include Dodgeball on Wednesday February 26, Pickleball on Wednesday March 12, and Tenpin Bowling on Wednesday March 26.
Chair of Communities and Wellbeing Committee Councillor Jonathan Craig said: “I am delighted to welcome the ‘Business Games Challenge’ back for another year of sporting activities.
“I am particularly pleased to see the introduction of Pickleball for the first time in the event’s history.
“The three evenings promise to be great fun with a number of trophies up for grabs, including Cup and Plate winners at each stage of the competition.
"The ‘Games’ will then culminate with the crowning of the overall ‘Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Business Champion’ at the end of the three events.”